Egypt warns of ‘devastating consequences’ if Hamas officials are targeted on its soil

Cairo: Egypt has reportedly warned the United States (US) that any attempt to target Hamas officials on its soil would result in “devastating consequences.”

The warning comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following a Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, which targeted a Hamas delegation engaged in ceasefire negotiations.

Egyptian officials, according to sources cited by Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Thursday, September 11, have communicated their firm stance to US counterparts, emphasising that any operation resembling the recent Israeli strike in Qatar will not be tolerated on Egyptian territory.

Cairo also indicated its willingness to host and protect Hamas leaders and other political groups from Gaza, signaling a strategic move to preserve regional stability and assert Egypt’s sovereignty.

On Tuesday, September 9, the Israeli Air Force launched a major aerial strike on Doha. Reports confirm that 15 Israeli fighter jets dropped at least 10 precision bombs targeting a building where Hamas officials were meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal backed by US President Donald Trump.

The attack killed six individuals, including a Qatari security officer and the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of Hamas.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation from Arab nations and international observers, who accused Israel of violating Qatar’s sovereignty and undermining peace efforts in the Gaza Strip.