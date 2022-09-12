Egyptian man sent to 5 yrs in jail for slapping wife causing loss of vision

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th September 2022 8:24 pm IST
Egyptian man gets 5 years in jail for slapping wife who lost eyesight
Cairo: The Cairo Criminal Court in Egypt sentenced a citizen to five years in prison, for slapping his wife, causing her to lose eyesight permanently, local media reported.

The ruling was issued under the chairmanship of Counselor Mohamed Makkawi, President of the Cairo Criminal Court.

As per media reports, a verbal altercation occurred between the couple which developed into a quarrel, so the man slapped his wife in the face, which obscured her vision in the left eye.

The victim filed a lawsuit against her husband, and the Cairo Criminal Court found him guilty.

Human rights activists from Egypt say that a series of violent crimes against women in Egypt has exposed the gaps in legal and social protection that make Egyptian women vulnerable to attacks and harassment.

In recent months, Egyptian society witnessed many heinous murders that sparked panic in the hearts of citizens, including the beheading of a person and wandering with the dead body in the street in Ismailia Governorate, the stabbing of a bride after three days of her marriage without the defendant’s knowledge, and holding the husband of his family members hostage after killing his wife and mother-in-law.

According to the Nambio global classification for measuring crime rates, Egypt ranks third in the Arab world and twenty-fourth globally in homicides.

