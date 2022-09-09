Emirates draw: Indian man in Dubai gets lucky for a 3rd time

Abu Dhabi: An Indian man won the Emirates weekly draw for the third time on Sunday, September 4.

The winner of the draw Shareef Kuniya Abdulla won the grand prize of Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 16,85,153) in the latest round of the 49th episode of Emirates Draw in Dubai.

Shareef Kuniya Abdulla bagged the mega prize after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

“This was my third win in just 16 tries. Although the first two were small prize amounts, they kept me motivated, and this win was a pleasant surprise,” Shareef told Gulf News.

He plans to launch a small business with his winnings towards the goal of financial independence.

The 49th episode of the Emirates draw also saw two winners Murtaza Khan from Pakistan, and Yugal Dahal, who took home Dirhams 77,777 (Rs 16,85,153) each.

The draw began 11 months ago and the association has dispersed Dhs 35 million up until now. More than 25,000 members have profited from the cash.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dirhams 77,777.

The next draw will be broadcast live on Sunday, September 11 at 9 pm UAE time. To participate in the weekly draw, one needs to purchase a Dh 50 pencil to support planting a coral polyp.