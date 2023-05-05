Two UAE flights, one ticket: Emirates, Etihad announce interline deal

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline have come together to bring a first-of-a-kind interline agreement.

On Thursday, UAE Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that expands their interline agreement, which took place at the Arabian Travel Market, with representatives from both airlines present.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), passengers traveling to the country will have the option of arriving in one Emirate and departing from the other. There will be no additional airfare for the service.

For example, someone flying from London might choose to land in Dubai on Emirates and then fly from Abu Dhabi on Etihad on the way back.

In its announcement Emirates, which is based in Dubai, said, “This first of its kind agreement between the two UAE carriers aims to capitalise on opportunities to boost tourism to the UAE from key source markets by enabling visitors to experience more than one destination in a single itinerary.”

Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves added, “Our interline agreement will make it more convenient for our guests to experience the best of Abu Dhabi and Dubai on one ticket while promising to deliver an exceptional flying experience whether they fly with Etihad Airways or Emirates. It’s a win-win proposition for travelers to the UAE.”

We've signed a Memorandum of Understanding with @Etihad to expand our interline agreement, enabling visitors to experience more than one UAE destination in a single itinerary. https://t.co/0hM0uEjb4j pic.twitter.com/PGq27rvorx — Emirates (@emirates) May 4, 2023