EV readiness: UAE ranks 1st in MENA, 7th in the world

UAE ranks 1st in MENA, 7th globally in electric vehicle readiness
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been ranked first in the MENA region and 7th globally in the electric vehicle (EV) readiness index.

This came in a report, “Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023,” released by the global management consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

This achievement indicates the UAE’s commitment to sustainable transport and their commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Emirates has risen up one place from 2022’s ranking, with 82 percent of residents expressing their willingness to buy an electric vehicle as their next vehicle.

The UAE government is actively promoting EV adoption through initiatives like the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, aiming to have 42,000 electric cars on the streets by 2030.

According to report, the key aspect of this endeavor is the EV Green Charger initiative, which has significantly expanded the availability of charging stations in the country.

This initiative has expanded the country’s charging stations to 700, ensuring infrastructure for the growing number of EV.

Emerging EV markets like UAE, US, Japan, and India show steady progress towards e-mobility, with scores between 40 and 60.

Norway remains the global leader in EV readiness, with China emerging as a close competitor.

Joseph Salem, Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, highlighted the UAE government’s commitment to EVs and their growing usage. He emphasized the importance of incentives and charging infrastructure in achieving the country’s carbon neutral goal by 2050.

