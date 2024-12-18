Ex-BRS MLA, 23 others get bail over attack on Vikarabad govt officials

Hyderabad: A special court in Nampally has granted bail to 24 farmers including the main accused Suresh and former Kogandal Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy on Wednesday, December 18, for attacking Vikarabad district collector and other government officials during a public hearing in Lagcherla village last month.

The court has ordered Narender Reddy to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000 and others to submit a surety of Rs 20,000. They are required to appear before the police every Wednesday.

The case is related to the attack on Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other government officials on November 11. The officials had gone to attend a public hearing in Lagcherla village regarding the disputed Pharma Village which the state government planned to construct on 1,300 acres of land, in and around the village.

After widespread criticism, the state government decided to halt the project.

Also Read I was not attacked by farmers: Vikarabad collector clarifies rumours

However, the Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain categorically denied allegations of attack by villagers who were protesting. The collector visited Kondagal where he held talks with the protesting farmers who had apprehensions over the Pharma City project. “Some mischief elements conspired and created trouble. I was not attacked or manhandled,” Jain told reporters.