Facial recognition system for attendance set up at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Attendance for all regular Secretariat officers and employees including those on outsourcing will be recorded using the facial recognition system starting Thursday, December 12 said chief secretary A Shanthi Kumar.

According to the notice issued, staff of all departments are asked to use the devices installed at the Secretariat’s entry points to log their attendance when entering in the morning and when leaving. In case of any issues with attendance recording employees can contact on-duty staff or dial 8179232111, 9704070011, 9676621156.

Also Read Facial recognition system to be introduced at Telangana Secretariat

This move comes after complaints regarding irregularities in the manual attendance method where employees sign attendance registers.

However, physical attendance records will be maintained until December 13.