‘Fake signature’ row: CID enters Mamata’s residence-cum-office

Kolkata: A CID team on Tuesday, June 9, entered Trinamool Congress’s central party office-cum-residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat area, after a brief standoff with security personnel and a party leader, as a part of its probe into the controversy surrounding alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs, which has triggered a split in the party.

Officials of the state investigating agency, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel, arrived at the party’s central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around late afternoon, sources said.

The CID’s move comes days after the agency served notices seeking information related to the alleged forging of signatures of TMC legislators on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.

According to CID officials present at the spot, the search was sought on the basis of a reply submitted by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to an earlier notice issued by the agency.

“In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party’s central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation,” a CID officer said.

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: Visuals show a CID team inside TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence-cum-office as part of the probe into the 'forged-signature' case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Kolkata pic.twitter.com/LIfFPTEnEU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

Abhishek Banerjee, who is presently in New Delhi along with Mamata Banerjee, has been summoned by the CID to appear before it in the case by 5 pm on Tuesday.

As soon as the news spread, senior TMC leaders and MLAs Kunal Ghosh and Madan Mitra reached the residence of the party supremo but were not allowed to enter the premises.

Later, TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee reached the spot and spoke to the CID officials.

The BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari are trying to harass the TMC supremo, the party MP alleged.

“The CID officials deliberately visited her residence on a day when she is out of town. The action of CID is not in accordance with the law. The CID team said that, as the meeting and the resolution were adopted here, they are searching the office of Mamata Banerjee. This logic is absurd. This is vendetta politics,” he told reporters.

Initially, the investigating team was prevented from entering the premises, leading to a brief standoff with security personnel posted at the complex.

TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty had earlier said the party would not permit a search in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee.

“We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house,” Chakraborty told reporters.

However, the situation changed later in the afternoon when the CID called in a larger police contingent and entered the premises despite what officials described as “mild resistance” from security personnel stationed there.

Senior officers from the Kalighat police station rushed to the spot and were seen arguing with the security staff, who are attached to the Kolkata Police.

The officers reportedly instructed them not to obstruct the search operation being carried out by the investigating agency.

Sources said the CID team subsequently entered the residence-cum-office complex and began its search and verification exercise.

In a related development, another CID team visited Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street as part of the ongoing investigation.

The development marks a fresh twist in the forged signature case that has snowballed into the biggest internal crisis in the TMC’s 28-year history.

The controversy erupted after a proposal sent to the Speaker seeking recognition of senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition allegedly contained forged signatures of several legislators. The allegations led to the registration of an FIR and a CID investigation.

The rebellion traces its immediate origins to the dispute over the selection of the Leader of the Opposition after the Assembly elections.

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The crisis escalated when 58 of the TMC’s 80 MLAs defied the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee for the post instead of the party’s official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

In a dramatic turn of events last week, the rebel camp wrested control of the legislature party, elected Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker, resulting in the first split in the TMC since its formation in 1998.

The CID’s simultaneous visits to the party’s Kalighat headquarters and Abhishek Banerjee’s office are being viewed as a significant escalation in the probe into the alleged forgery that lies at the heart of the political turmoil engulfing the ruling party.