Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is about to begin and the buzz around the contestants is only getting stronger. A list of celebrities who are confirmed to participate in the upcoming season is going viral online, leaving fans super excited for the premiere night.

Farrhana Bhatt in Bigg Boss 19

The latest name to join the confirmed list is actress Farrhana Bhatt, who hails from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Sources close to the production revealed that Farrhana has already entered the Bigg Boss 19 house on Friday and will officially be seen on TV during the grand premiere.

Speculations are also doing rounds that she might have replaced another confirmed contestant Tanya Mittal at the last minute, though there has been no official confirmation yet.

More about Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt is an Indian film actress known for films like Laila Majnu (2018) and Notebook (2019). She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with SMTT opposite Sunny Kaushal. Over the years, she has worked with top banners such as SKF, Balaji Telefilms, Yash Raj Films, Friday Filmworks, and Dharma Productions. She has also appeared in music videos with T-Series and Zee Music, and has collaborated with celebrated directors like Imtiaz Ali and Karan Johar.

Bigg Boss 19 Confirmed Contestants List

Amaal Malik Gaurav Khanna Ashnoor Kaur Polish actress Natalia Janoszek Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar Shehbaz Badesha Zeeshan Qadri Baseer Ali Nehal Chudasama Abhishek Bajaj Tanya Mittal Atul Kishan Kunicka Sadanand Pranit More Neelam Giri Mridul Tiwari

With such a mix of popular names from music, TV, films, and digital space, this season promises high-voltage drama, entertainment, and surprises.

Are you excited for the Bigg Boss 19 premiere night? Comment below.