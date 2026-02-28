Hyderabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is loved not just in her homeland but also across India, and she is often asked about her bond with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. In her latest interview, her response to a question about SRK has once again gone viral.

Fawad vs Shah Rukh Khan

During a fun segment on the talk show Hasna Mana Hai, host Tabish Hashmi asked Mahira to choose between her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan and her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan for her next film.

Calling it an “impossible” choice, Mahira refused to pick either of them and joked, “Yeh galat sawal hai.” Instead, she pointed towards her fellow guest and announced, “Exactly, I will do a film with Fahad Mustafa,” taking everyone by surprise. Mahira had appeared on the show with Fahad Mustafa to promote their upcoming film Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

Mahira Khan’s bond with SRK

For the unversed, Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, where SRK played a Gujarati gangster and Mahira starred as the female lead. Despite the ban on Pakistani actors in India, Mahira has continued to express her admiration for Bollywood and often recalls her experience of working with Shah Rukh fondly.

She has frequently described Shah Rukh as her “childhood love” while also acknowledging her iconic on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan. On SRK’s 60th birthday in November 2025, Mahira had written, “His no. 1 fan. Only Shah Rukh Khan… YOU are it. My one and my only Gangsta Sufi!”

On the professional front, Mahira Khan has a busy year ahead. She will next be seen in Aag Lagay Basti Mein with Fahad Mustafa, expected to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, and in the TV drama Mitti De Baway alongside Wahaj Ali. Her last appearance was in Neelofar with Fawad Khan.