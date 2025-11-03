Mumbai: One of the most celebrated stars in the world, Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan, turned 60 on November 2, and social media was flooded with heartfelt wishes from fans and colleagues across the globe. Among those sending love was Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who shared a special note for her Raees co-star.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mahira wrote, “His no. 1 fan. Only Shah Rukh Khan. Do I say it enough? Well to him I do… and I will never ever get tired of it. YOU are it. My one and my only Gangsta Sufi!”

For the unversed, Mahira and Shah Rukh Khan starred together in the 2017 Bollywood film Raees, where SRK played a Gujarati gangster and Mahira essayed the female lead. Despite the ban on Pakistani actors in India, Mahira has continued to express her affection for Bollywood and often shares fond memories of her time working with Shah Rukh.

In several interviews, Mahira has praised the superstar’s warmth, saying, “What’s beautiful about Shah Rukh is that you feel very important while talking to him. When you message him and he replies, he’s very specific to you.”

Earlier this year, Mahira even posted pictures wearing a black t-shirt with Shah Rukh Khan’s picture on it, adding Zaalima from Raees to her post with the caption, “Working on a Sunday… brought him along to make it a fun day.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big film King slated for release in 2026, while Mahira Khan will soon be seen opposite Fawad Khan in the upcoming Pakistani film Neelofar.