FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar temporarily suspends visit visas

Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced the suspension of entry of all visitors through air, land and sea ports to the State of Qatar, effective from November 1 the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The visitor visas to Qatar will resume from December 23.

This was announced in a press conference regarding the regulation of entry and exit into Qatar during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is set to kick off on November 20.

The authorities indicated that, as of November, entry to Qatar is allowed for holders of the Hayya card, which allows them to stay in the country until January 23, 2023.

The three categories exempted from the suspension of entry to Qatar, between November 1 and December 23, 2022, including

Qatari citizens, residents and GCC citizens holding a Qatari ID card

Holders of personal recruitment visas and work entry permits

Humanitarian cases through the airport (based on the approval from the official application platform)

The 2022 World Cup will start on Sunday, November 20, with a match in which Qatar, the host of the tournament, will face its Ecuadorean counterpart, starting at five in the evening, on the grounds of the Al-Bayt Stadium in the Qatari city of Al Khor.

It is reported that nearly two million people from all over the world are expected to attend the World Cup.