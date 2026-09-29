Islamabad: Years have passed since the second season of the global hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin was announced. But despite the huge excitement surrounding the return of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, fans have been left waiting for a proper update from the makers, apart from a few hints dropped by Wahaj over the years.

The long wait eventually left many viewers frustrated, with some even wondering if Tere Bin 2 had been quietly shelved.

But now, there is an interesting update that could bring some hope to fans.

Tere Bin 2 shooting to begin by October-end?

As per the latest buzz, Tere Bin 2 has not been scrapped and is very much happening. The shooting is reportedly expected to begin by the end of October 2026, with the dates said to have been locked.

However, the makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the shooting schedule, so the latest update should be treated as a buzz until confirmed.

Tere Bin stars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Wahaj Ali to focus on Tere Bin 2?

Wahaj Ali has reportedly wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Pakistani drama Mitti De Baway, which also stars Mahira Khan.

Following that, the actor is said to be focusing on Tere Bin 2 next, if the latest reports about the shooting schedule are accurate.

Yumna Zaidi, meanwhile, has Cafe Firaaq, her upcoming Pakistani drama with Ahad Raza Mir, in her lineup.

Sequel’s official announcement

Notably, the makers officially confirmed Tere Bin 2 soon after the conclusion of the first season.

In December 2024, the team announced the second season with pictures featuring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, confirming that the much-loved characters Murtasim and Meerub would return.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the drama to go on floors.

If the latest buzz turns out to be true, the wait could finally be nearing its end. However, viewers will have to wait for an official confirmation from the Tere Bin 2 makers before the shooting timeline can be considered confirmed.