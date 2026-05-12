Fresh scrutiny over gold ornaments donated to Anjanadri temple

Koppa: Confusion has surfaced over the gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 2.50 crore donated to the Anjanadri Hanuman temple by a Hyderabad-based businessman, prompting the Koppal district administration to initiate a fresh review of the submitted records and valuation documents.

District authorities have clarified that the ornaments will be formally taken under the custody of the temple committee only after completion of the panchnama process and verification of all supporting documents.

Also Read Temple finds ‘gold’ ornaments donated by Hyderabad man were copper

The controversy began after businessman Mahesh Reddy of AMR Private Limited, said to be a close associate of former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, donated several gold-coated ornaments and kavachas to the temple on May 8. The offerings included decorative religious items presented as a major contribution to the famous Anjanadri shrine, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

Representing the donors, architect and sculptor Gundachari Stapathi had informed officials that the kavachas were made of copper and coated with 60-gauge gold sheets. According to him, the estimated weight of gold used in the ornaments was around 1,280 grams.

However, the assessment conducted by government-appointed jewellers and bank valuers reportedly presented a significantly different picture. Experts who examined the ornaments stated that the actual quantity of gold coating on the copper structures could be only around 250 to 300 grams.

The sharp difference between the donor’s claim and the expert assessment has triggered questions regarding the actual value and composition of the donated ornaments. The discrepancy has now led the district administration to conduct a detailed re-verification of all records.

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr Suresh Itnal had earlier issued a notice directing the donors to submit bills, invoices and certificates related to the ornaments before May 12. Following the notice, Gundachari Stapathi submitted the required documents on behalf of the businessman to the district administration on May 11.

Officials said the administration will now closely examine the purchase bills, invoices and labour charge details submitted by the donor before taking a final decision. Authorities have maintained that all procedures will be carried out transparently as per temple and government regulations.

The issue has attracted widespread public attention, especially after earlier reports suggested that the ornaments claimed to be worth crores may contain only a limited quantity of actual gold coating over copper structures.