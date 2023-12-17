Funeral prayers for Kuwait’s Emir held in Makkah, Madinah in absentia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, December 17, held funeral prayers in absentia (Salat Al-Ghayib) for the late Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On Saturday afternoon, December 16, Sheikh Nawaf passed away at the age of 86. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed, but he was admitted to the hospital in late November due to an emergency health issue.

Funeral prayer was performed in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah respectively after the Dhuhr prayer.

Worshippers prayed to the Almighty to have mercy on his soul and dwell in his vast gardens, and reward him with the best reward for the great deeds he did for his homeland and the Islamic and Arab nations.

On Saturday, the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salma issued a directive for absentee prayer to be performed for the late Sheikh Nawaf.

King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Kuwait leadership, government, and people on this great loss.