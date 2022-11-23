Genpact invites applications for jobs in Hyderabad – Apply online

Hyderabad: Genpact, a business process management company, has invited applications from graduates for process associate jobs in its Hyderabad branch office.

As per the details posted by the company on its official website, candidates whose educational qualification is graduate in any stream or its equivalent are eligible for the jobs.

Eligibility

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates must have excellent commination skills, both verbal and written.

Good customer handling, analyzing, and understanding skills are mandatory for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad. They should also be able to work on a flexible schedule including weekend shifts.

How to apply for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here). Before applying they must keep all the personal and education details ready.

The candidates who get selected will have the responsibility of inbound and outbound calling, providing payment plans basis customer requirements, etc.

Genpact

It is an American company headquartered in New York City and legally domiciled in Bermuda.

The company has more than one lakh who serve 800 clients from more than 30 countries across the world.

After becoming an independent company in 2005, it successfully completed its IPO and got listed on New York Exchange in August 2007.

In India, Genpact is located in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pocharam in Hyderabad, Uppal in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Noida.

In Hyderabad, Genpact is located at two locations. In Uppal at 14-45, IDA Uppal, Opp NGRI, Habsiguda whereas, in Pocharam on 4th, 5th & 6th Floors, Building 8, Raheja Mind Space.