Global reactions to Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, calling for long-term peace, stability

The announcement of reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause the 15-month-long war in the Gaza Strip has prompted a range of reactions from world leaders and organisations.
Notable global responses to the ceasefire agreement:
Qatar
Qatar played a pivotal role in mediating the ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hope that the ceasefire would become permanent.
“We hope that the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza will contribute to ending the aggression, destruction and killing in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Al Thani said in a post on X.
Tamim expressed gratitude to Egypt and the US, who co-brokered the deal with Doha, for their efforts.
United States
US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have both praised the announcement of the agreement and claimed credit for its success. “Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families,” Biden said in a statement.
He emphasised that the deal could pave the way for a two-state solution.
“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he added.
Egypt
Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi expressed positive sentiments following the announcement of a ceasefire, partially supported by his country, Qatar, and the US.
“With this agreement, I stress the importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to confront the current catastrophic humanitarian situation, without any obstacles, until sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution,”Abdelfattah said in a post on X.
Egypt pledged its continued support for the Palestinian people, stating that it will remain faithful to its covenant, a partner in achieving just peace, and a defender of their legitimate rights.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire, urging adherence to the agreement and a withdrawal of Israeli forces. The Kingdom emphasised addressing the root causes of the conflict.
United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterated its call for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and supported the agreement’s focus on easing the critical humanitarian situation.
Turkey
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope for lasting peace, affirming Turkey’s unwavering support for Palestinians.
United Kingdom
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the ceasefire offers long-overdue relief and urged significant humanitarian assistance for Gaza.
Spain
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the agreement and emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
European Union
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also provided her opinion on the agreement. “I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza,” said von der Leyen on X.
“Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long,” she added.
International organisations
United Nations
UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the ceasefire and emphasised the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Oxfam
Sally Abi Khalil, the group’s Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa, said, “Oxfam welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire, with the initial agreement on the release of Israeli hostages and some of the Palestinian detainees, and the temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of a relentless war.”
“Israel has waged terrible collective punishment upon Palestinians in Gaza including crimes against humanity – using food and water as weapons of war, forcibly displacing virtually the entire population, besieging North Gaza and rendering Gaza virtually unliveable,” he added.
Amnesty International
Amnesty International praised the new Gaza deal, saying it brings relief to Palestinian victims of Israel’s genocide, but emphasized it’s overdue.
Amnesty urged Israel to dismantle its brutal apartheid systems and end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territories for Palestinians to truly celebrate.
Summary of the agreement
- A three-phase ceasefire will begin on January 19, starting with a 42-day truce, hostages exchange, and troop withdrawal.
- Humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza, supported by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.
- Negotiations for further phases will follow, aiming for long-term stability.
The agreement still needs approval from Israel’s security cabinet, after which the government will need to pass it by a simple majority.
The ceasefire marks a step forward, but its success depends on sustained dialogue and implementation