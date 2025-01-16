Global reactions to Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, calling for long-term peace, stability

The announcement of reaching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas to pause the 15-month-long war in the Gaza Strip has prompted a range of reactions from world leaders and organisations.

Notable global responses to the ceasefire agreement:

Qatar

Qatar played a pivotal role in mediating the ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed hope that the ceasefire would become permanent.

“We hope that the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza will contribute to ending the aggression, destruction and killing in the Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Al Thani said in a post on X.

Tamim expressed gratitude to Egypt and the US, who co-brokered the deal with Doha, for their efforts.

نأمل أن يُسهم إعلان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة في إنهاء العدوان والتدمير والقتل في القطاع والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وبدء مرحلة جديدة لا يتم فيها تهميش هذه القضية العادلة، والعمل الجاد على حلها حلاً عادلاً وفق قرارات الشرعية الدولية. الدور الدبلوماسي لدولة قطر في الوصول لهذا… — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) January 15, 2025

United States

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have both praised the announcement of the agreement and claimed credit for its success. “Fighting in Gaza will stop, and soon the hostages return home to their families,” Biden said in a statement.

He emphasised that the deal could pave the way for a two-state solution.

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.



My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he added.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi expressed positive sentiments following the announcement of a ceasefire, partially supported by his country, Qatar, and the US.

“With this agreement, I stress the importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to confront the current catastrophic humanitarian situation, without any obstacles, until sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution,”Abdelfattah said in a post on X.

Egypt pledged its continued support for the Palestinian people, stating that it will remain faithful to its covenant, a partner in achieving just peace, and a defender of their legitimate rights.

أرحب بالتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بعد جهود مضنية على مدار أكثر من عام بوساطة مصرية قطرية أمريكية.

ومع هذا الاتفاق، أؤكد على أهمية الإسراع في إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة لأهل غزة، لمواجهة الوضع الإنساني الكارثي الراهن، وذلك دون أي عراقيل، لحين تحقق السلام… — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) January 15, 2025

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomed the ceasefire, urging adherence to the agreement and a withdrawal of Israeli forces. The Kingdom emphasised addressing the root causes of the conflict.

#بيان | تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، وتُثَمِّن الجهود التي بذلتها دولة قطر، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في هذا الشأن. pic.twitter.com/5S4hdVsrom — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 15, 2025

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterated its call for unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and supported the agreement’s focus on easing the critical humanitarian situation.

الإمارات ترحب بإعلان وقف إطلاق النار في غزةhttps://t.co/8nnhkkDMRM pic.twitter.com/d4X5CpQ6BM — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) January 15, 2025

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope for lasting peace, affirming Turkey’s unwavering support for Palestinians.

Filistin Direniş Hareketi HAMAS ile İsrail arasındaki ateşkes görüşmelerinin anlaşmayla sonuçlanmasını memnuniyetle karşılıyoruz.



Anlaşmanın, Filistinli kardeşlerimiz başta olmak üzere bölgemiz ve tüm insanlık için hayırlara vesile olmasını, kalıcı barış ve istikrara kapı… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) January 15, 2025

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the ceasefire offers long-overdue relief and urged significant humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

My statement on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/eLbgaTr4dP — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 15, 2025

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the agreement and emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also provided her opinion on the agreement. “I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza,” said von der Leyen on X.

“Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long,” she added.

I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza.



Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza.



This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long.



Both… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 15, 2025

International organisations

United Nations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised the ceasefire and emphasised the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

I welcome the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire & hostage release in Gaza.



I commend the mediators — Egypt, Qatar & the USA — for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal.



I call on all to uphold their commitments & ensure that this deal is fully implemented.… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 15, 2025

Oxfam

Sally Abi Khalil, the group’s Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa, said, “Oxfam welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire, with the initial agreement on the release of Israeli hostages and some of the Palestinian detainees, and the temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of a relentless war.”

“Israel has waged terrible collective punishment upon Palestinians in Gaza including crimes against humanity – using food and water as weapons of war, forcibly displacing virtually the entire population, besieging North Gaza and rendering Gaza virtually unliveable,” he added.

MEDIA REACTION: @oxfamgb responds to tonight’s announcement of a pause in hostilities in #Gaza, describing it is an enormous relief and beyond overdue.



In full ➡️ https://t.co/bJ2qUirStx pic.twitter.com/zISc9FeXxn — Oxfam News Team (@oxfamgbpress) January 15, 2025

Amnesty International

Amnesty International praised the new Gaza deal, saying it brings relief to Palestinian victims of Israel’s genocide, but emphasized it’s overdue.

Amnesty urged Israel to dismantle its brutal apartheid systems and end its unlawful occupation of Palestinian territories for Palestinians to truly celebrate.

“Tragically overdue ceasefire will not repair lives of Palestinians shattered by Israel’s genocide in Gaza”



Statement by @amnesty’s Secretary General @AgnesCallamard on the #ceasefire deal that will commence on 19 January#BREAKING #BREAKINGNEWS https://t.co/xl5KtJdgi7 — amnestypress (@amnestypress) January 15, 2025

Summary of the agreement

A three-phase ceasefire will begin on January 19, starting with a 42-day truce, hostages exchange, and troop withdrawal.

Humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza, supported by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.

Negotiations for further phases will follow, aiming for long-term stability.

The agreement still needs approval from Israel’s security cabinet, after which the government will need to pass it by a simple majority.

The ceasefire marks a step forward, but its success depends on sustained dialogue and implementation