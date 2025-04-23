Gulf countries, MWL strongly condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Gulf countries and the Muslim World League (MWL) have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people — including two foreign nationals from the UAE and Nepal — and left more than a dozen others injured.

The attack occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, April 22, when armed assailants emerged from the Baisaran Valley and opened fire on tourists in the scenic region, often referred to as ‘mini Switzerland’ due to its lush green meadows. The incident unfolded at the height of the tourist season, when thousands were visiting the area.

Videos shared on social media captured the chaotic aftermath, with security forces and emergency responders rushing to the site, where several victims lay injured or motionless.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 23, condemned the terror attack in the strongest terms. The Kingdom reaffirmed its unwavering stance against all forms of violence, extremism, and the targeting of civilians. It extended heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and expressed solidarity with the government and people of India.

The United Arab Emirates also denounced the assault, labelling it a criminal act that violates international norms. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terror, and conveyed its sincere condolences to the Indian government and the families of the deceased, along with wishes for a swift recovery for the injured.

Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a similar condemnation, emphasising the Sultanate’s consistent position against violence and extremism, regardless of justification or motive.

The Muslim World League expressed deep concern over the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that such acts must never be linked to any religion, ethnicity, or culture. The MWL conveyed its sympathies to those affected and reiterated the collective commitment of the Islamic world to countering violence in all forms.

The organisation also referenced the joint communiqué issued during the Indian Prime Minister’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, which condemned violent extremism, applauded the growing Indo-Saudi cooperation on counterterrorism, and called for dismantling the networks that enable such attacks.