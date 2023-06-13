Haj 2023: Haramain trains increases daily trips for pilgrims

This indicates that the high-speed train service, which enables pilgrims to travel from Makkah to Madinah in just two hours and 20 minutes, will complete 126 trips per day along the route.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th June 2023 8:49 pm IST

Riyadh: Saudi Railways will increase its services on the Haramain Express route during the Haj season this year to provide more than 3,400 journeys and more than 1.5 million seats for pilgrims.

The announcement was reported by Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

This indicates that the high-speed train service which enables pilgrims to travel from Makkah to Madinah in just two hours and 20 minutes will complete 126 trips per day along the route.

Haramain Express’ vice president Rayan Al-Harbi stated that “Saudi Railways Haj season operational plans are in place.”

During 2023 Ramzan, the Haramain Express service provided over 2,540 train journeys to more than 818,000 passengers, a 265 percent increase on the same period last year.

What is Saudi Arab’s Haramian Express Service train?

Haramain Express train, launched in 2018, connects the regions of Makkah and Madinah in only 120 minutes, passing through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, with a length of 450 km, a capacity of 60 million passengers annually, and an operating speed of 300 km per hour.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th June 2023 8:49 pm IST
