Haj 2023: India announces 25 embarkation points

New Delhi: India has approved four more embarkation points for pilgrims for Haj in 2023, taking the total to 25.

India’s ministry of minority affairs has approved four more — Kannur and Calicut in southern Kerala, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala Tripura state.

“The final number of embarkation points will be subject to a certain minimum number of passengers opting for the airport and the feasibility of setting up of the related infrastructure,” the ministry said.

"During the interaction, demands for embarkation points were received and the hardships faced by pilgrims due to fewer embarkation points were discussed," the ministry adds.

“After analysing all the feedback and consulting with stakeholders, new airports for Haj departures were added to reduce the difficulties pilgrims face due to fewer embarkation points,” it added.

Here are the 25 embarkation points available to pilgrims for Haj 2023

Srinagar

Ranchi

Gaya

Guwahati

Indore

Bhopal

Mangalore

Goa

Aurangabad

Varanasi

Jaipur

Nagpur

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Cochin

Chennai

Ahmadabad

Lucknow

Kannur

Vijayawada

Agartala