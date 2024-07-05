Haj 2025: Registration date for housing pilgrims in Madinah announced

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Pilgrims Housing Committee in Madinah has announced the opening date for receiving requests for pilgrim housing permits for the Haj season of 1446 AH-2025.

In a statement posted on X by Amana Al Madinah, the committee said that the registration will start on Muharram 1, 1446, corresponding to Sunday, July 7.

Also Read UAE: Registration for Haj 2025 to open in September

The committee urged Haj housing owners and investors to review and verify permit conditions to ensure successful issuance procedures until the end of the Rajab 1446.

#إعلان⁩ |

تعلن لجنة ⁧#إسكان_الحجاج⁩ في

⁧#المدينة_المنورة⁩ عن استقبال

طلبات إصدار تصاريح اسكان

الحجاج لموسم ⁧#الحج⁩

للعام 1446هـ . pic.twitter.com/Ahe8dohJto — أمانة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@AmanaAlmadinah) July 4, 2024

After performing the rituals of Haj, Muslim pilgrims usually flock to Madinah, home to Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque and tomb.

Haj 2025 is expected to start on June 4 and conclude on June 9. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

More than 1.83 million people performed Haj this year, including more than 1.6 million from 22 countries.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.