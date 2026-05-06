Haj 2026: Saudi Arabia advises pilgrims to take vaccines 10 days in advance

This comes as part of preventive measures aimed at protecting public health during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 4:27 pm IST
Vaccine vial for meningococcal disease with syringe, essential for Haj 2026 pilgrims.
Meningococcal vaccine vial and syringe.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has advised domestic Haj pilgrims to receive recommended vaccinations at least 10 days before the pilgrimage season begins.

This comes as part of preventive measures aimed at protecting public health during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

In a statement on X, the ministry said early immunisation helps the body build sufficient protection against infectious diseases before pilgrims enter crowded areas during Haj rituals.

Subhan Bakery

Health authorities recommended three main vaccines for pilgrims — meningococcal disease, COVID-19 and seasonal influenza — describing them as essential in reducing the spread of infections during the pilgrimage.

According to the ministry, vaccination appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty application under adult immunisation services to facilitate easier access ahead of the Haj season.

The ministry added that the vaccines may be administered together or separately based on medical guidance and confirmed they are considered safe for eligible groups, including pregnant women.

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Saudi Arabia launches annual health awareness campaigns ahead of Haj to strengthen preventive measures and ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims travelling to the holy sites each year.

This year, Haj is expected to fall between May 25 and May 30, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2026 4:27 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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