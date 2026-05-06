Haj 2026: Saudi Arabia advises pilgrims to take vaccines 10 days in advance

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has advised domestic Haj pilgrims to receive recommended vaccinations at least 10 days before the pilgrimage season begins.

This comes as part of preventive measures aimed at protecting public health during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings.

In a statement on X, the ministry said early immunisation helps the body build sufficient protection against infectious diseases before pilgrims enter crowded areas during Haj rituals.

Health authorities recommended three main vaccines for pilgrims — meningococcal disease, COVID-19 and seasonal influenza — describing them as essential in reducing the spread of infections during the pilgrimage.

According to the ministry, vaccination appointments can be booked through the Sehhaty application under adult immunisation services to facilitate easier access ahead of the Haj season.

The ministry added that the vaccines may be administered together or separately based on medical guidance and confirmed they are considered safe for eligible groups, including pregnant women.

Also Read Saudi Arabia grants up to 15 days paid Haj leave for private sector workers

Saudi Arabia launches annual health awareness campaigns ahead of Haj to strengthen preventive measures and ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims travelling to the holy sites each year.

This year, Haj is expected to fall between May 25 and May 30, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting.