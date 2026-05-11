Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is once again making headlines, and this time it is not because of a drama or public appearance. The actress has left fans surprised after making a major change to her Instagram account, sparking curiosity across social media.

Hania Aamir on Sunday deleted almost all posts from her official Instagram handle, leaving only around 11 posts visible on her profile. The sudden social media activity, which reportedly took place around May 10 and 11, quickly grabbed the attention of her millions of followers.

The actress also changed her display picture to a simple, unfiltered CNIC-style photo. The new profile picture has now gone viral online, with fans flooding social media platforms with reactions and theories.

Interestingly, this move came shortly after Hania became the first Pakistani celebrity to cross the 20 million followers milestone on Instagram. Many followers believe the move could be a soft launch for a new phase in her life, a promotional strategy for an upcoming project, or simply a break from social media negativity.

Notably, Hania had earlier spoken about online hate and the constant judgment women face on social media. The actress had also taken short breaks from Instagram in the past for similar reasons. A year ago, her account, along with several Pakistani celebrities, was restricted for Indian users amid political tensions. During that phase, she briefly interacted with fans through an alternate account named “naamtousunahogaa.”

On the professional front, Hania Aamir was last seen in the globally popular drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan. Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next project. Reports suggest that the actress has signed a new drama serial for Geo Entertainment under director Badar Mehmood, although an official confirmation is still awaited.