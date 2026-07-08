Healing beyond borders: A Hyderabad doctor’s Gaza mission

Hyderabad: Thousands of kilometres away from Hyderabad, amid the rubble of bombed hospitals and the cries of injured children, hope often arrives wearing a doctor’s coat.

For Dr Yousufuddin Sheikh, an orthopedic surgeon trained at Deccan Medical College, medicine is not merely a profession – it is a humanitarian mission that transcends borders, politics and religion. Whether it is Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan or Syria, his organisation, the Doctors of Rahman Midland International Aid Trust (DOR-MIAT), has repeatedly stepped into conflict zones to bring relief where suffering is greatest.

Now in India, Dr Yousufuddin is leading another mission – mobilising humanitarian medical aid for the people of war-ravaged Gaza. In a significant step, a DOR-MIAT delegation led by him recently met Palestinian Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shawesh in New Delhi to strengthen medical cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the trust and the Palestinian Embassy is expected to be signed shortly, paving the way for the first consignment of humanitarian medical aid from India. Beyond emergency relief, the organisation hopes to build a long-term partnership with the embassy to provide sustained medical support to the Palestinians.

“The healthcare system in both Gaza and the West Bank has virtually collapsed,” Dr Yousufuddin said. “Medicines, medical supplies and even basic equipment have become scarce.”

Dr Yousufuddin Sheikh.

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‘Gaza needs 50,000 trucks of aid every day’

Having travelled to Gaza in 2024, he has witnessed the devastation firsthand. “The continuous bombing has left behind unimaginable destruction,” he recalled. “Gaza requires nearly 50,000 truckloads of humanitarian aid every day, but barely 5,000 trucks are allowed in an entire month.”

Political obstacles, logistical bottlenecks and cumbersome bureaucratic procedures continue to delay the delivery of desperately needed relief. Yet, despite these overwhelming challenges, DOR-MIAT managed to send 20 tonne of therapeutic food into Gaza.

“The shortage is so severe that even essential medicines are unavailable. ” he said.

The scenes he encountered remain etched in his memory.

There were no surgical instruments – not even a pair of scissors. CT scanners, X-ray machines and MRI facilities were either destroyed or non-existent. Children continue to die from malnutrition, while many mothers are unable to breastfeed because they themselves are severely undernourished.

The extraordinary resilance of Palestinians

Despite the relentless destruction, Dr Yousufuddin finds inspiration in the extraordinary resilience of the Palestinian people.

“Al Shifa Hospital, one of Gaza’s principal hospitals, was bombed repeatedly. Yet, today it is functioning again. That determination to rebuild, despite everything, is remarkable.”

DOR-MIAT has also built a global network of medical volunteers committed to serving Palestine. More than 800 doctors from across the world have registered to provide medical assistance in conflict-hit areas whenever conditions permit.

Online training sessions for Palestinian medical students

The organisation’s mission extends beyond emergency healthcare. It is also investing in the future of Palestinian medicine.

Nearly 178 doctors from India and several other countries are conducting online clinical training sessions for Palestinian medical students. The classes continue despite extraordinary hardships.

With electricity and internet connectivity almost absent in Gaza, students gather in tents, damaged buildings or along the seashore – wherever a weak signal can be found – to attend the virtual lectures.

“They sit under canvas shelters, in the ruins of buildings and even by the sea just to continue learning,” Dr Yousufuddin said. “Their determination is deeply moving,” he added.

He was equally appreciative of the volunteer faculty.

“Hats off to the doctor trainers who conduct classes at odd hours, adjusting their schedules to suit students in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

The Palestinian Embassy will coordinate with Palestine’s Health Ministry to nominate students for future clinical training programmes planned in Hyderabad.

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Humanitarian aid collection centre in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, DOR-MIAT is preparing to establish a humanitarian aid collection centre in Hyderabad. Dr Yousufuddin clarified that the trust will accept donations only in the form of medicines, medical equipment and relief material – not cash – to ensure complete transparency and direct utilisation. “There is a palpable fear among people to extend help. This should go and we must learn to stand up for humanity,” he said.

To streamline relief operations, a dedicated coordination mechanism has been put in place. Surgical oncologist Dr Imad will oversee operations in India, while Dr Ayman Mohiuddin will coordinate with Palestinian authorities from New Delhi. Another coordinator will be stationed in Jordan to facilitate the smooth movement of humanitarian supplies into Palestine.

The DOR-MIAT also plans to collaborate with international humanitarian organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières, Save the Children and the World Food Programme, besides pharmaceutical suppliers operating in Palestine, to ensure timely delivery of medicines and medical equipment.

For Dr Yousufuddin Sheikh, every consignment dispatched and every student taught is an affirmation that compassion can survive even where humanity appears most broken. In a land scarred by war, his mission is not merely to treat wounds – it is to keep hope alive.