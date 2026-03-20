‘High-risk environment’: India warns airlines to avoid Saudi Arabia, 10 other airspaces

Hyderabad: India’s aviation regulator has asked airlines to avoid flying through 11 high-risk airspaces across the Middle East, citing a “high-risk environment for civil aviation” amid escalating tensions following recent strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed Indian carriers and operators to reassess flight routes and exercise heightened caution in the region.

The warning follows military strikes on targets inside Iran and the prospect of further retaliation, raising concerns over the safety of civilian aircraft operating in conflict-affected airspace.

The DGCA said risks include potential spillover from military action, the deployment of advanced air defence systems, and the possibility of civilian aircraft being misidentified during active engagements. It also flagged hazards linked to missile activity and interception operations.

The advisory covers airspace across all altitudes in Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The directive has come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid until March 28, unless revised.

Airlines have been advised to avoid these areas unless operations are deemed essential and backed by a comprehensive safety risk assessment.

Operators have also been asked to restrict flights below FL320 in certain parts of Saudi Arabia and Oman, maintain continuous monitoring of the evolving situation, plan for potential diversions, and ensure compliance with Extended Diversion Time Operations (EDTO) requirements. Carriers have been instructed to closely track Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) and other aeronautical advisories issued by relevant authorities.

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Airlines have been asked to update flight planning and crew briefings accordingly. “Safety remains our highest priority,” the DGCA added.

Earlier this month, the DGCA had issued a similar advisory urging Indian carriers to steer clear of West Asian and Persian Gulf airspace as tensions escalated.