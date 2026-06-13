Hind Rajab World Cup jerseys launched to spotlight Gaza

A football jersey collection named after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child whose death during the Gaza war drew international attention, was launched on Thursday, June 11, to coincide with the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The campaign, titled “Hind Rajab World Cup Jerseys”, was created by apparel brand Wear The Peace with the approval of Rajab’s mother. Organisers said the initiative seeks to draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza during one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

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The collection includes cream-coloured jerseys with subtle vertical stripes and green trim. The front features the word “Palestine”, while the back carries Rajab’s name and the number five.

According to the organisers, all profits from the collection will be donated to Hind Rajab’s immediate family and humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza. The funds will support food distribution, relief efforts and educational programmes.

Social media posts announcing the launch said the collection was developed with the blessing and permission of Rajab’s mother. The campaign was intentionally unveiled on the opening day of the World Cup to reach a global audience and keep focus on conditions in Gaza.

Hind Rajab became a symbol of the war after she was killed in January 2024. Trapped inside a vehicle in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, she made desperate calls for help to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. Her body, along with those of several relatives travelling with her and two paramedics sent to rescue her, was recovered on February 10, 2024, after Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

The launch comes as activists and advocacy groups continue to use major international events to highlight the humanitarian impact of the conflict and raise support for civilians affected by the war.