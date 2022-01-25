Hyderabad 2nd among highest salaries paid to mid-level techies

Hyderabad: Over the years, the city has seen a number of companies and sectors flourish. Among the most prominent sectors are IT and Pharma companies including others. Hyderabad has ranked second in terms of salaries drawn.

A Randstad survey reveals that Hyderabad ranks second in terms of CTC offered to junior and mid level roles. The city is also favourable in terms of the average salaries in specific IT roles. As per the Salary Trends Report 2021, the average salary in Hyderabad for junior level (0-5 years of experience) stands at Rs 5.93 lakh per annum and for mid-level (6-14 years of experience) the salary is Rs 17.71 lakh per annum.

In contrast, a junior level employ in Bangalore draws Rs 6.71 lakh per annum, and mid-level will be getting Rs 18.06 lakh per annum. Meanwhile, the survey also revealed that senior level employees (more than or equal to 15 years of experience), draw an average Rs 29.78 lakh per annum in Hyderabad, while in Bengaluru employees in the same position draw Rs 34.47 lakh per annum.

“Hyderabad, a strong IT hub, occupies the second place in the junior- and mid-level job brackets. While the variance at junior levels is significant at 11.6 per cent, it is a close second in the mid-level segment at a mere 2 per cent. However, at the senior level, the differential against Bengaluru is high at 16.5 per cent,” said the report.

When it comes to various job roles in the IT sector, the city ranks better than Bengaluru in mid-level roles for profiles like Agile, Android Developer, Automation Testing, C , Customer Service Executive (Voice), Data Scientist, Database Administrator, Full Stack Developer, Information Security, J2EE, Java, Networking, Manual Testing, Python, Quality Analyst, SAP, Software Developer, System Administrator and Unix.