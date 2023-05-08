Hyderabad: 60 cops felicitated for improving fitness with ‘Fitcop’

CV Anand suggested the policemen patrol on foot whenever they could for better public engagement, which in turn would facilitate burning calories while they work.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 8th May 2023 11:25 am IST
CV Anand felicitating cop for improving fitness with ‘Fitcop’

Hyderabad: Efforts of 60 policemen who showed improvement in their health standards since the initiation of Fitcop, were recognized by City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday.

As many as 16,000 policemen were screened a few weeks back after the Hyderabad police in association with Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) launched Fitcop, a mobile application a few months ago.

Those cops that fell into the high-risk category were periodically evaluated following which it was found that 60 of them were making sincere efforts to transform themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, C V Anand, stressed the importance of nutritious diet intake and explained the benefits of weight training, and stretching.

While sharing tips on striking a correct balance between maintaining muscle and shedding excess weight, the commissioner asked the staff officers to replicate the health culture within their families as well.

The commissioner further suggested the policemen patrol on foot whenever they could for better public engagement, which in turn would facilitate burning calories while they work.

Additionally, he instructed the HHF team to follow up with the high-risk category candidates on a daily basis

Joint CP (SMIT and Coordination), Gajarao Bhupal, DCP – ICCC, D. Sunitha Reddy, and HHF team head Mujtaba Askari among others were present.

