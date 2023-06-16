Hyderabad Adipurush screening: Man attacked for sitting on ‘Lord Hanuman’s seat’

Hyderabad: A person was allegedly attacked for sitting on the seat ‘reserved for Lord Hanuman.’

A Twitter user shared the video of the assault that took place in bhramaramba Theatre here in one of the early morning shows.

According to reports, director Om Raut had requested theatre owners to leave one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman during the screening of the movie.

A person was attacked by Prabhas fans for sitting in a seat allocated to Lord Hanuman in Bramarambha theatre Hyderabad in the early hours of this morning.

In Another incident, Adipurush fans vandalised Jyoti Theatre in Ramachandrapuram after the movie screening was delayed over a technical glitch on Friday.

The screening that was scheduled for 8:30 am was delayed by 40 minutes due to technical issues.

According to the reports, Five people including two minors broke the theatre windows, while others shouted ‘Jai Shree Ram‘ in the background. They were later arrested by the police.