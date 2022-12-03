Hyderabad-based SKM Technologies gets recognition from HAL

Hyderabad: City-based venture SKM Technologies on Friday received recognition from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The all-women venture provides aerospace and defence components. It has been recognised as the ‘Best Supplier’ by the Aircrafts Division of HAL.

The firm recently initiated its 70,000 sq ft new facility at Aerospace Park in Adibatla.

SKM develops precision components and assemblies for companies in India and abroad including Rafael, Pratt & Whitney, Dedienne Aerospace, Dassault Aviation, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO, BDL and others.

The recognition was announced during the valedictory function of ‘Quality Month’ at HAL in Bengaluru. “An assessment was done by a sub-committee for all the suppliers regarding the quality parameters. It is an initiative towards encouraging improvement in the quality of the products” said Additional General Manager (Quality Control) R Madhaian to SKM.

Managing Director of SKM, Sarita Rathibandla received the honour at the event in Bengaluru. The R and D facility she built in the city was inaugurated in May this year by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The facility on three-acre was set up with an investment of Rs 55 crore. The company is hoping to have a turnover of Rs 30 crore this year.

“It is a reward for excellence. We leave no stone unturned to ensure quality products,” Saritha said on the recognition. “We partnered with BDL for indigenous missiles like Akash, QRSAM and many others which are under R & D. We are also working with HAL in various locations. We have added many high technologies, high precision machinery at this plant. We plan to expand as per demand,” she said.

Holding a master’s in industrial engineering, Sarita has 20 years of work experience. She returned from the US to head Dynamic Tools. It acquired SKM Technologies in 2020 and is now a leading company in the aerospace and defence sector.