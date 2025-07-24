Hyderabad Ganesh idol immersion: Milad un Nabi procession may be postponed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession in September 2025.

As has been happening for the past two years, this year too, the dates of the two religious events are going to coincide.

Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad

The city is going to see Ganesh idol immersion on the 11th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls on September 6.

Also Read AIMIM gears up for Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in Hyderabad

This year, the festival is going to begin on August 17.

Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

In 2025, Eid Milad un Nabi is likely to be celebrated on September 5. However, the date is yet to be confirmed based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: Musi River may swell as Himayat Sagar gates likely to open

Although the date is not yet finalized, the Milad un Nabi procession is likely to be postponed as it may coincide with Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad, which begin on the seventh day of the festival.

Muslims may celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi on the scheduled date, but the procession is likely to be postponed.

What happened last year?

Last year, the dates of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession coincided.

The date of Ganesh idol immersion was September 17, and Milad un Nabi was on September 16, 2024.

For the peaceful celebration of the festivals, it was decided that the Milad un Nabi celebration would be held on the scheduled date, but the procession would be taken out on September 19.

It is most likely to happen this year too.