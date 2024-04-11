Hyderabad: GHMC to levy fine of Rs 5k for water wastage

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB ) announced a fine of Rs 5,000 for houses and residential apartments found wasting drinking water by leaving taps open and tanks overflowing.

According to sources, officials of the civic bodies will inspect residential areas every morning to check whether water is being let out on the roads irresponsibly.

Officials will take pictures of the house/apartment even in the absence of the owners if water wastage is found.

GHMC has also prepared posters to spread citizen awareness of the new rule and encourage them to save water so that the city is spared from water scarcity.