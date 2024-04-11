Hyderabad: GHMC to levy fine of Rs 5k for water wastage

To monitor colonies every morning for water wastage

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th April 2024 9:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: GHMC to levy fine of Rs 5k for water wastage
GHMC and HMWS&SB will levy a fine of Rs 5,000 to residential areas found either wasting drinking water or overflowing water tankers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB ) announced a fine of Rs 5,000 for houses and residential apartments found wasting drinking water by leaving taps open and tanks overflowing.

Also Read
No immediate drinking water concerns in Telangana: CS

According to sources, officials of the civic bodies will inspect residential areas every morning to check whether water is being let out on the roads irresponsibly.

Officials will take pictures of the house/apartment even in the absence of the owners if water wastage is found.

MS Education Academy

GHMC has also prepared posters to spread citizen awareness of the new rule and encourage them to save water so that the city is spared from water scarcity.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 11th April 2024 9:13 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button