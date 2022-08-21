Hyderabad: GHMC to set up 74 portable ponds for idol immersion

The Telangana government is working towards setting up artifical ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols, 28 of which have already been set-up.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 21st August 2022 4:01 pm IST
GHMC logo

Hyderabad: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation (GHMC) will set up 74 artificial ponds to encourage people not to immerse idols in lakes.

Out of the total number of ponds, 28 have already been set up. The civic body is already working on the construction of portable ponds, 22 of which will be artificial ones, excavations for which are underway. Water will be filled in the existing ponds shortly before the start of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ‘TadipaarKaunHai?’ poster appears ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana

The GHMC will set up artificial ponds, near water bodies including Hussain Sagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu and Nallagandla Cheruvu.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: GHMC to procure fabricated ponds for Ganesh immersion

The decision has been taken in order to abide by the Supreme Court’s order to not allow immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the Hussainsagar. Hence the GHMC will ensure that such idols are only immersed in portable ponds.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button