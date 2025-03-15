Hyderabad: Haj training camp to be held for pilgrims on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee will hold the 10th Haj orientation training camp for intending pilgrims on Sunday, March 16, from 10 am to 2 pm at Jama Masjid Aliya in Gunfoundry, Abids.

Eminent religious scholars will deliver lectures on ‘Manasik-e-Haj’ and ‘Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah’, highlighting essential Haj rituals. Special arrangements have been made for women pilgrims.

Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of the Telangana State Haj Committee, has requested pilgrims not to bring minor children to the training camp. They are also advised to bring a notebook and pen to jot down important points.

Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, will provide details on logistical arrangements and Haj journey preparations for the pilgrims. It has urged all pilgrims to arrive on time for the session.

On February 13, the committee conducted the draw of lots (Qurrah) and selected 710 pilgrims for Rubath accommodation.

On February 21, the committee selected 46 Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj for Haj 2025.

This year, the first batch of Haj pilgrims from Telangana is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia at the end of April.

In 2024, a total of 11,750 pilgrims from Telangana undertook the Haj pilgrimage.