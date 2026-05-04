Telangana: KTR visits Karimnagar robbery victims, targets CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Monday, May 4, visited the victims of the Karimnagar jewellery shop robbery at a hospital and enquired about their condition.

Interacting with the injured staff undergoing treatment, he later criticised the Congress government over the law and order situation in the state.

“Revanth Reddy.. Do you have at least some shame, some embarrassment? In Karimnagar, a robbery took place in a jewellery shop yesterday morning at 11 o’clock. When the thieves fired shots at four staff members, they were struggling between life and death,” he said.

The incident took place on Sunday around 11 am, when armed men entered a jewellery shop and opened fire, injuring four staff members.

“When such situations exist in the state, the government is arresting those who post or question,” he added, referring to recent police action against social media content, including the Telugu Scribe X handle. The social media news portal was flagged by Hyderabad Counter-Intelligence for allegedly objectionable posts against the Congress government in the state.

Police issued a notice to the platform seeking account details, invoking provisions under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and arrested BRS-linked individuals, a move that drew criticism from the opposition.

Additionally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay also visited the injured to enquire about their well-being. “Saw the injuries up close. Every possible support will be extended. Those responsible will be tracked and dealt with strictly under the law,” he assured the public in a post on X.

Daylight robbery leaves four injured

The incident took place in Karimnagar on Sunday around 11 am, when a group of armed men entered a jewellery shop and opened fire, injuring four staff members.

Also Read Daylight armed robbery at Karimnagar jewellery store, employees injured

The assailants fled with gold ornaments, while the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Officials said that CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding areas is being examined as part of the investigation.