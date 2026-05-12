Exclusive: Hyderabad to shine at Cannes with Mohammad Ali Baig’s film

“Agar fursat mile paani ki tehreeron ko padh lena,

Har ek dariya hazaaron saal ka afsaana likhti hai.”

The opening lines, brought to life by veteran actor Anupam Kher, set the emotional tone for Chand Tara, the debut feature film by Hyderabad’s celebrated theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Ali Baig, which is now headed to the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Yes, you read that right!

Hyderabad’s rich cultural legacy is all set to shine on the global stage as the film gears up for its international trailer premiere on May 18 at the prestigious festival, marking a proud cinematic moment for both Hyderabad and Telangana.

Known for reviving grandeur in Indian theatre through his heritage productions, Mohammad Ali Baig has long been a cultural ambassador of the Deccan. He has directed over 500 ad films, staged internationally acclaimed theatre productions, and contributed to Tamil and Telugu blockbusters as well as OTT series in multiple languages.

Mohammad Ali Baig (Image Source: Special Arrangement/The Siasat Daily)

Mohammad Ali Baig calls Cannes debut ‘extremely fulfilling’

In an exclusive interview with The Siasat Daily, Mohammad Ali Baig called the Cannes selection “extremely fulfilling” and described it as a proud moment not just for him, but for Hyderabad’s heritage itself.

“It’s very fulfilling because all my work in theatre, which is modelled on my father’s (Late Qadir Ali Baig) work, is heritage-oriented and history-oriented. I’m doing nothing but carrying forward his legacy,” he said.

The filmmaker also reflected on how his journey has come full circle. “Incidentally, my first foreign festival was in France,” he shared, adding that his earlier theatre production on the Qutub Shahi dynasty had premiered at the renowned Edinburgh Festival. “Edinburgh to theatre and Cannes to films is like Wimbledon to tennis or the Olympics to sports.”

For Baig, the Cannes moment is connected to Hyderabad’s cultural pride. “Taking pride in your own heritage and culture, which is Hyderabadi culture and Hyderabadi heritage, being celebrated at a global centre stage is extremely fulfilling,” he said.

Chand Tara brings Qutub Shahi history alive on screen

Chand Tara is inspired by the legendary tale of 17th-century singer-dancer Taramati and Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah, bringing the magnificence of the Qutub Shahi era alive on screen. It features Ranjana Srivastava (daughter of veteran actor Anjan Srivastav) in the role of Taramati, while Mohammad Ali Baig essays Sultan Abdullah Qutub Shah.

Mohammad Ali Baig and Ranjana Srivastava in Chand Tara (Image Source: Special Arrangement/The Siasat Daily)

For the unversed, Abdullah Qutub Shah, portrayed by Mohammad Ali Baig in Chand Tara, was the grandson of Sultan Quli Qutub Shah and the son of the influential Hayat Bakshi Begum who was popularly known as ‘Ma Sahaba’.

Mohammad Ali Baig as Abdullah Qutub Shah in Chand Tara (Image Source: Special Arrangement/The Siasat Daily)

Describing the historical depth behind the project, he said, “Very little is known about Taramati except that there’s a Baradari. There are many legends around her story. So, when presenting such historical figures, it becomes a huge responsibility to be as authentic as possible.”

He revealed that extensive research went into recreating the Qutub Shahi era accurately. “We researched everything including costumes, decor, music, ragas, instruments and even dance forms used during that period,” he explained. “South Indian Muslim kings would never have had Kathak in their courts, so we paid attention to even such details.”

Mohammed Ali Baig as Abdullah Qutub Shah in Chand Tara (Image Source: Special Arrangement/The Siasat Daily)

Speaking about the emotional core of the story, he described the film as “a different kind of love story.”

“It’s a lovely story of two artists. One was a poet and the other was a singer. It’s love beyond romance,” he said.

Mohammed Ali Baig praises Chand Tara cast

The film boasts an impressive lineup of nationally acclaimed talents. Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mohan Agashe feature in pivotal roles alongside Ranjana.

Speaking about casting Ranjana, Mohammad Ali Baig said finding the perfect Taramati was extremely challenging. “You need someone who can perform, understands the language, and is trained in dance or singing. That combination is very difficult to find,” he said. “Ranjana had the language, performance ability and grace required for the role.”

Ranjana and Mohan Agashe (Image Source: Special Arrangement/The Siasat Daily)

Baig also spoke warmly about the support he received from senior actors in the industry. Recalling how Anupam Kher came on board for the narration voiceover, he said, “When I say I’m doing something and want to involve them, there is so much professional respect that they don’t question anything. They simply ask, ‘Tell us what we have to do.’”

While Anupam Kher does not appear on screen in Chand Tara, he has lent his voice to the film’s opening narration, which introduces Hyderabad and the story’s historical world through the banks of the Musi river.

Veteran actor Mohan Agashe plays Taramati’s guru in the film. Speaking about him, Mohammed Ali Baig said, “Mohan Agashe, he wasn’t well, came down all the way from Pune for the shoot. He is someone who has worked with Satyajit Ray and so many remarkable filmmakers. In a way, I’m lucky to work with him.”

Hyderabad’s veteran actress Rashmi Seth plays Hayat Bakshi Begum. “She acted on stage with Baba and my brother Moin Ali Baig in their trendsetting productions and her discipline and dedication is inspiring,” Baig said.

Lucky Ali and Vasundhara Das add musical magic

The musical landscape of the film is equally ambitious. The project brings together celebrated composer Karthik Ilaiyaraaja along with renowned singers Lucky Ali and Vasundhara Das.

One of the songs featured in the film is “Piya Baaj Piyala,” originally written by King Quli Qutub Shah. Baig revealed that the song will also be showcased during the Cannes presentation.

“Quli Qutub Shah’s poetry resonating along the French Riviera is something extraordinary for me,” he said.

The film’s lyrics also include original works penned by Baig himself, including “Shukran Shukran Ya Rab Tere Karam,” which he described as “an ode to the Almighty.”

Chand Tara is co-produced by Telangana Tourism and HMDA. This shows the state’s growing efforts to showcase the Deccan’s artistic and cultural heritage to international audiences.

Baig expressed gratitude towards Telangana Tourism officials for backing his vision. “They believed in the project because they knew it was for the city, for Telangana and for its culture,” he said.

Reflecting on what the Cannes moment means for Hyderabad’s artistic community, Baig said, “I think it’s a matter of pride for Hyderabad, for the Telugu film industry and especially for Hyderabad theatre artists because what is being celebrated at Cannes is mainly a theatre person’s work.”

Speaking about his late father and legendary theatre personality Qadir Ali Baig, Mohammed Ali Baig became emotional and said, “I have no idea… he would have smiled probably and patted me on my back.”

He added that his mother, Begum Razia Baig, who produced many of his theatre productions, would have been “delighted” to witness the moment. “It’s his work that I’m carrying on and her upbringing that groomed me into aesthetics and etiquette,” he said.

The film’s India release is currently being planned after its international festival run.

As the French Riviera prepares to echo with the poetry and splendour of the Qutub Shahi era, Chand Tara is poised to become a proud cultural moment for Hyderabad and Indian historical cinema.