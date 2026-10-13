Hyderabad techie dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment

Though, he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Hyderabad techie dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment
Hyderabad techie dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died after falling from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on Monday, October 12.

The deceased was identified as Uppala Bharat, a native of Suryapet district, Telangana. He was working for a software company in Bengaluru and had moved into a rented flat at the apartment complex two days before the incident.

According to the available information, Bharat fell onto a vehicle parked in the parking area of the apartment complex.

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Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Gachibowli police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Uppala Kishore, a relative of Bharat.

For the post-mortem, the body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

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An investigation is underway to find the reason behind the incident.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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