Hyderabad techie dies after falling from 30th floor of apartment

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer died after falling from the 30th floor of Golf Edge Apartments in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, on Monday, October 12.

The deceased was identified as Uppala Bharat, a native of Suryapet district, Telangana. He was working for a software company in Bengaluru and had moved into a rented flat at the apartment complex two days before the incident.

According to the available information, Bharat fell onto a vehicle parked in the parking area of the apartment complex.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

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Following the incident, Gachibowli police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Uppala Kishore, a relative of Bharat.

For the post-mortem, the body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

An investigation is underway to find the reason behind the incident.