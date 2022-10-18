Hyderabad: TRS MLA Padma Rao rubbishes reports of him quitting party

Rao, who is also the deputy speaker of the Telangana Assembly issued a statement saying legal action would be taken against those spreading rumors of him exiting the TRS.

Updated: 18th October 2022
TRS MLA T Padma Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA from Secunderabad T Padma Rao on Monday rubbished reports of him quitting the party.

Rao, who is also the deputy speaker of the Telangana Assembly issued a statement saying legal action would be taken against those spreading rumors of him exiting the TRS. The MLA took to Twitter and clarified the issue.

“There is a completely fake & baseless news is being circulating across Social Media & WhatsApp. A legal action will be taken on the miscreants behind this. Jai Telangana .. Jai KCR.. Jai TRS.” read the tweet.

