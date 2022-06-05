Hyderabad: Another minor gang-raped, 2 including cab driver arrested

Hyderabad: Yet another gang rape of a minor girl has created a sensation in the city. Though last week the case of gang rape of a minor was reported in the posh area of Jubilee Hills and now a similar case was witnessed in the old city.

11-year-old girl, who had been residing with her grandmother and uncle.

On May 31, without informing to anyone the girl suddenly left for her Parent’s house at Pahadi Shareef in an auto and when she reached there she found the house locked. The disappointed girl again came on the main road near Pahadishareef Arch to go back to grand parents home. While she was waiting for an auto, meanwhile one unknown cab driver stopped the car and enquired the girl about the reason for waiting.

The un-known car driver offered to drop her for free, upon which the gril boarded the cab. In the pretext of giving the lift, the accused driver had taken her to Shamshabad. Meanwhile, a friend of the driver boarded the car and later the duo took the girl into a room at a nearby village and allegedly gang raped her.

The cab driver who is idemtified as Shaik Kaleem Ali aka Kaleem and his associate Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani both resident of Kishenbagh area of old city dropped the girl at Sultan Shahi near her grand parent’s house and threatened not reveal the incident to anyone. The two accused had fled from the area.

Since the girl went missing suspiciously, her grandparents have filed a missing complaint with the local police and initially a case of kidnapping was registered, When the victim girl who was in trauma reached home had narrated the story to her uncle upon which the Moghalpura police was informed.

Rukmini, Inspector of Police CCS, DD. Bharosa Centre had counselled the victim and investigation was taken up by altering the sections by adding IPC section 376 DB IPC, Sec-5(g) r,. 6, Sec-9 (m) of POCSO ACT-2012.

The police have arrested the accused and they were sent to jail by producing before the concerned Metropolitan magistrate.