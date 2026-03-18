Hyderabad’s cinema experience is getting a premium upgrade, and fans are already calling it “HDRyderabad.” With multiple theatres introducing advanced HDR and LED technologies, the city is stepping into a new era of immersive movie watching.

Prasads Multiplex

Prasads Multiplex, one of Hyderabad’s most loved theatres, has reopened its Screen 4 after a major renovation. Known for its large screen experience, the theatre now features cutting-edge HDR projection powered by Barco.

Key highlights of Prasad’s Screen 4:

Screen size: 59 x 31 feet

59 x 31 feet Format: Flat, 1.89:1

Flat, 1.89:1 Technology: Barco LS4K-P HDR projection

Barco LS4K-P HDR projection Audio: Dolby Atmos

This upgrade brings brighter visuals, improved contrast, and deeper blacks, making it a grand viewing experience for audiences.

AAA Cinemas

AAA Cinemas is offering a different kind of high-end experience with its EPIQ LED screen. Unlike traditional projection, this uses self-emissive LED technology, delivering sharper images and richer colors.

Key highlights of AAA Cinemas Screen 2:

Screen size: 30 x 16 feet

30 x 16 feet Format: 1.89:1 premium large format

premium large format Technology: Self-emissive EPIQ LED

Self-emissive EPIQ LED Audio: Dolby Atmos

The LED screen ensures crisp visuals with excellent brightness and color accuracy, giving viewers a modern cinema feel.

AMB Cinemas

AMB Cinemas has also upgraded its Screen 1 with Barco HDR technology, offering a wide cinematic scope format that enhances storytelling on screen.

Key highlights of AMB Cinemas Screen 1:

Screen size: 62 x 26 feet

62 x 26 feet Format: Scope, 2.39:1

Scope, 2.39:1 Technology: Barco LS4K-P HDR projection

Barco LS4K-P HDR projection Audio: Dolby Atmos

This wide-format screen delivers a cinematic feel with enhanced brightness and detailed visuals, perfect for large-scale films.

Hyderabad Turns into “HDRyderabad”

With Prasads Multiplex, AAA Cinemas, and AMB Cinemas all introducing premium screen technologies, Hyderabad is quickly becoming a hub for next-generation movie experiences.

These upgrades not only improve picture quality but also redefine how audiences enjoy films. From HDR brilliance to LED precision, Hyderabad is now setting new standards for cinema in India.