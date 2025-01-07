HYDRAA chief inspects encroachments in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the areas of HUDA Enclave Colony and Guru Brahma Nagar Basti of Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Tuesday, January 7.

During the inspection, the HYDRAA chief found potentially illegal constructions including a compound wall built near the Nandagiri layout, to secure a park near a slum area consisting of structures mostly built with tin sheets. The wall is suspected to have breached the encroachment laws, as per the complaint received by the HYDRAA.

“A detailed survey will be conducted in these areas to determine the illegal constructions and encroachments, after taking measurements of the layout,” said Ranganath. He added that HYDRAA would secure the compound, and use DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System) for the surveys.

The HYDRAA chief also said once the HYDRAA police station is set up, the body will be able to file cases over encroachments.

AV Ranganath said that once the surveys are done, HYDRAA would involve both GHMC and HMDA and the collector, to work out a plan to rehabilitate the Basti residents. He also warned of heavy penalties and repercussions over land grabbing or encroachments.

The HYDRAA chief also said it is part of the government’s plan to provide Pakka housing for Guru Brahma Nagar Basti residents.

Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagendar also joined the HYDRAA chief in the inspection.

MLA Nagendar said that a park in the locality would be redeveloped through CSR projects of the MNCs after the surveys are completed. “Every inch of illegal encroachment will be taken back by the government.”

HYDRAA demolished a multi-storeyed building in Ayyappa Society in Khanamet in Serilingampally. The action came following a visit by Ranganath regarding a 684-yard plot, based on a complaint received, on Sunday, January 5.

Ranganath reviewed the notices served by the GHMC and the Telangana High Court’s orders at the scene. He took serious note of the builder disregarding the High Court’s orders and subsequent demolition notices served by the GHMC.

The GHMC issued demolition notices on February 14, 2024, and speaking orders on February 26, 2024, against the illegal construction, which includes a cellar, ground floor, and five floors above it.

Based on the High Court’s order, the GHMC had partly demolished the structure on June 13, 2024. However, the construction continued unabated.