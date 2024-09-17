‘I also want to be CM’, Ajit Pawar breaks his silence

Pune: In the run-up to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time broke his silence, saying that he is also quite keen to become the state Chief Minister.

“Everyone wants their leader to be the Chief Minister. When I say this I also figure in it. But to become Chief Minister one has to reach the majority number. Not everyone’s wish is fulfilled,” said Pawar after performing puja at Pune’s prestigious Dagdusheth Haldwai Ganapati temple.

“Everyone has an opinion and a desire, but not everyone gets what they want. But for that, the right to vote is given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and ultimately it is in the hands of the voters. It is also necessary to reach a halfway mark of 145 in the 288-member state Assembly,” said Pawar.

Pawar, however, clarified that the MahaYuti (grand coalition) comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will contest the upcoming Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“All of us are making efforts to bring the grand coalition government back to power. After the grand coalition government comes, we all will sit together and make a decision about the Chief Minister. The MahaYuti will fight the ensuing Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” he said.

Pawar’s statement comes at a time when leaders from Shiv Sena are making a strong case for Eknath Shinde to be the CM post Assembly election.

On the other hand, some BJP leaders sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha so that Devendra Fadnavis could become the CM again. NCP leaders are also no exception as some of them displayed posters in various parts of Maharashtra projecting Ajit Pawar as the next CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said, “The BJP’s Parliamentary Board will take a decision on the post of Chief Minister after the Assembly election. The decision taken by the main leaders of the National Democratic Alliance will be acceptable to all of us. Eknath Shinde is the head of the state, so, we will go to the people under his leadership.”

He also made it amply clear that there are no differences among the MahaYuti partners on this issue.