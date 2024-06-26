IMD Hyderabad forecasts two days of heavy rainfall, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall for two days across various districts of Telangana.

It has also issued a yellow alert in view of the anticipated rains in these districts.

IMD predicted rainfall in Hyderabad on June 27, 28

The weather department has forecasted that the city is likely to receive moderate rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds on June 27 and 28.

Thunderstorms and lightning will be witnessed on these two days in almost all districts of the state, IMD Hyderabad forecasted.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his accurate predictions, June 26-29 will be favorable for active rains.

For today, he predicted that East Telangana will get fairly widespread moderate to heavy rains starting from the evening, with the main rains during the night, midnight, and early morning.

In the case of Hyderabad, he predicted that the city might experience a spell of scattered rains this evening and night.

2nd System(weak LPA) rains ahead



As already said, June 26-29 will be good regarding active rains. Today North, East Telangana will get fairly widespread moderate – heavy rains starting from evening, mains rains during night, midnight, early morning



Temperature declined

In view of the southwest monsoon that hit the state this month, the maximum temperatures have declined drastically.

In the entire state, the temperature has dropped to as low as 32 degrees Celsius. In the case of Hyderabad, it dipped below 33 degrees Celsius.

It remains to be seen how much further the temperature will decline in view of the IMD Hyderabad’s predicted rainfall in the state.