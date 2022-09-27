In a first, Kerala politician MK Muneer gets UAE’s golden visa

This is the first time that politician in Kerala have received UAE golden visa. MK Muneer, known to be among the progressive faces of Muslim politics in Kerala, senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader.

MK Muneer receives his UAE golden visa. Photo: Facebook

Several Indians have now been granted the United Arab Emirates golden visa for long-term residence opportunities. To add to the list, Kerala politician Dr MK Muneer is the latest to grant the prestigious golden visa.

This is the first time that politicians in Kerala have received golden visas. MK Muneer is known to be among the progressive faces of Muslim politics in Kerala, a senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader.

Muneer, doctor-turned-politician, is also well-known as a publisher, social entrepreneur, cartoonist, painter, and playback singer.

The 60-year-old expressed gratitude towards the country for the “honour and privilege” bestowed on him.

“Honoured to receive the UAE Golden Visa. The UAE is a role model for the rest of the world in achieving new heights and creating milestones. The hospitality and care shown to residents and visitors by Emiratis are amazing and unmatched,” Muneer wrote on his Facebook post.

“I will continue to do everything in my capacity to strengthen the relationship between our two great countries and enrich each other through our social, cultural, and economic ties,” he added.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

Earlier this month, the rules for golden visas were streamlined and amended to allow more people to benefit from it. The new rules will come into force on October 3.

