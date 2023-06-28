In pics: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by millions of Muslims across the world on Wednesday.

From the bustling streets of Türkiye to the festivities in ultra-modern UAE, Muslims celebrated the occasion with festive zeal and fervour. Eid Al Adha coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage.

On this day, Muslim sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep or camel, and distribute the meat among neighbours, friends and the poor.

Here is a glimpse of Muslims celebrating Eid Al Adha across the world:

Saudi Arabia

Photo; Twitter.

Photo: Twitter

Abu Dhabi

Photo ;Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Khaleej Times

Azerbaijan

Photo: Anadolu

Türkiye:

Photo: TRT

Photo: TRT

Photo; AP

Indonesia:

Photo; Anadolu

North Macedonia:

Photo Anadolu

Albanian:

Photo ;Anadolu

Moscow:

Photo; AP

Kenya:

Photo; AP

Nigeria:

Photo Twitter

Photo ;Twitter

Some prominent figures and leaders across the globe extended their wishes on the occasion.

While taking to Twitter former German football player tweeted Eid wish

Wishing all my Muslim brothers and sisters a blessed Eid Al Adha full of happiness and prosperity – May Allah accept our deeds and shower us all with goodness, peace, and blessings. 🤲🏼☪️🕌❤️ pic.twitter.com/rEYaLYKgXS — Mesut Özil (@M10) June 28, 2023

Humza Haroon Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland tweeted a video and greeted Muslims on the occasion.

First Minister @HumzaYousaf has sent warm wishes to those in Scotland and around the world, celebrating Eid Al Adha.



For Muslims all over the globe, it is an important time to reiterate the values of devotion, thanksgiving and charity. Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/VW1YISemfE — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) June 28, 2023

The Prime Minister of Canada also tweeted the Eid wish video.

Eid Mubarak! Sending my very best to Muslims across the country and around the world as they mark Eid al-Adha – I hope you enjoy this sacred holiday and can celebrate your traditions with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QI2iOk34Mi — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 28, 2023

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted his Eid wish video