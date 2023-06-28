In pics: Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by millions of Muslims across the world on Wednesday.
From the bustling streets of Türkiye to the festivities in ultra-modern UAE, Muslims celebrated the occasion with festive zeal and fervour. Eid Al Adha coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage.
On this day, Muslim sacrifice an animal, usually a goat, sheep or camel, and distribute the meat among neighbours, friends and the poor.
Here is a glimpse of Muslims celebrating Eid Al Adha across the world:
Saudi Arabia
Abu Dhabi
Azerbaijan
Türkiye:
Indonesia:
North Macedonia:
Albanian:
Moscow:
Kenya:
Nigeria:
Some prominent figures and leaders across the globe extended their wishes on the occasion.
While taking to Twitter former German football player tweeted Eid wish
Humza Haroon Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland tweeted a video and greeted Muslims on the occasion.
The Prime Minister of Canada also tweeted the Eid wish video.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan tweeted his Eid wish video