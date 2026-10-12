Indian expats in UAE warned against fraudulent visa agencies

Indian expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been warned about visa and migration agencies accused of collecting fees for overseas employment and residency services without delivering the promised services or refunding applicants.

The warning follows complaints received by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai about agencies advertising third-country employment and residency visa services through social media.

According to the advisory issued on Monday, October 12, the agencies operate outside India, including in the UAE, and offer visa processing services for people seeking employment or residency in other countries.

Also Read Oman company sponsors tuition fees for Telugu workers’ education

Indian nationals have been urged to verify visa requirements and application procedures directly with the embassy or consulate of their destination country before paying any fees.

The advisory also cautioned applicants against agencies claiming they could guarantee visa approval, stating that the decision rests solely with the government issuing the visa.

Applicants have been advised to rely on official government and embassy websites for visa information rather than third-party agents or social media advertisements.