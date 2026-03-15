Indian student loses house keys in Amsterdam, stranger helps her find them

Losing something essential can be stressful. An Indian student in Amsterdam experienced the same after she realised that her house keys were missing while she was heading home after classes. However, a kind gesture from a stranger helped the student find the keys.

The student named Apoorva shared the incident on her Instagram account, stating that a bunch of keys had fallen somewhere while she was on the way to her residence. Initially, she couldn’t figure out whether the keys fell out of her jacket or if she had left them at the bicycle parking area at the metro station.

Apoorva realised that the keys were missing after she reached her apartment and decided to go back to the station. In the Instagram reel, the student said she cycled for 3 kilometres back to the station so she could check the route thoroughly for the keys.

The student explained that cyclists in Amsterdam are supposed to ride on the right side of the road, but in order to find the keys, she rode on the left side. With time, her hopes to locate the keys diminished, and she began cycling back to the apartment.

Apoorva explained that the situation turned stressful as her housing agency had informed her that there was no spare key for the apartment. Her worries turned into relief after spotting the key while cycling back to the appartment.

The student said that a stranger had tied the keys to a pole near the metro station. She thanked the stranger for the help and said she would keep the inside of her bag from now on.

Social media reaction

Some Social media users praised the stranger’s act and expressed relief as the student was able to find the keys. One user said, “I really admire how much Northern European societies are built on trust”

“So thoughtful of the person who securely attached the keys to the side pole,” said a second user. A third commented, “Glad you found your keys back. I use a keychain with an AirTag to help me track my keys; it has saved me many times.”

A fourt user said, “I have my phone number on my keychain, when I lost my keys a while ago, I was called before I had the chance to look for them”