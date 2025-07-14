Indian woman dies in Sharjah apartment fire

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th July 2025 6:18 pm IST
A representational image of fire
Representational image

Sharjah: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old Indian woman has died after a fire broke out in the Al Majaz 2 area of Sharjah.

According to a report by Gulf News, the woman was reportedly performing a special ritual at home when the fire erupted.

The incident happened around 10:45 UAE time on Thursday night, July 10, when a local grocer in the same building noticed flames coming from an apartment on the eighth floor of the 11-storey residential block.

The shopkeeper immediately alerted the authorities. Civil Defence teams, police, and the National Ambulance responded promptly and managed to contain the fire to a single flat.

However, they were unable to save the woman. Her body was later transferred to the forensic laboratory for a post-mortem examination.

In a separate and heartbreaking case, a 33-year-old woman from Kerala’s Kollam district and her young daughter were found dead in their apartment in Sharjah’s Al Nahda neighbourhood on Tuesday, July 8.

