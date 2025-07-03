Indonesian President Prabowo performs Umrah during Saudi visit

Makkah: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto performed the Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

A photograph of President Prabowo dressed in the ihram, traditionally worn by male pilgrims, has gone viral across social media platforms.

Also Read Saudi Arabia gets first Riyadh Monopoly edition

On Wednesday, July 2, the President was received at the Grand Mosque by several officials. During the pilgrimage, he had the rare honour of entering the Kaaba, where he offered special prayers. He also kissed the revered Black Stone (Hajar Aswad), a significant Sunnah act for pilgrims.

After exiting the Kaaba, President Prabowo continued with the tawaf—the ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba—followed by the sa’i between the hills of Safa and Marwah, concluding with tahalul (symbolic hair trimming), marking the completion of his Umrah.

The president of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto performed Umrah. pic.twitter.com/ZEMZoQdVr4 — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) July 3, 2025

Earlier the same day, President Prabowo met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS) at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. The high-level meeting resulted in significant bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as economy, investment, energy security, and Haj and Umrah services.

Both leaders also co-chaired the inaugural session of the Saudi-Indonesian Supreme Coordination Council, during which multiple memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements were signed.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), these agreements—valued at approximately USD 27 billion—covered diverse areas, including clean energy, petrochemicals, and aviation fuel services.

Also Read GCC residents can now perform Umrah anytime

The visit reflects Indonesia’s commitment to enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia, particularly in strategic sectors and religious affairs. One of the key agendas was to explore ways to improve services for Indonesian Haj pilgrims, including the proposed development of an “Indonesian Village” in Makkah to better accommodate pilgrims during the Haj season.

President Prabowo arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Tuesday night, July 1, marking his first visit to Saudi Arabia since assuming office in October 2024. The trip also serves as a stopover en route to the upcoming BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for Saturday, July 5.