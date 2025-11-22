Inter-state burglary gang busted after bike theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Afzalgunj police arrested an inter-state gang and recovered a stolen black Honda Shine on November 21, following a complaint filed by Dasa Sai Kumar.

The bike was reportedly stolen from the residential parking at Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj, where he had left it on the evening of November 18.

The three accused, Sikligar Kirtipal Sinh, Surjeet Singh, and Balvir Singh from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, all worked as key makers. They came to Hyderabad with the intention of committing house burglaries. They stole the bike to use for their own convenience.

During the arrest, the police also recovered a knife from Sikligar.

When questioned, the accused confessed to committing the theft and also admitted to attempting to commit burglaries by breaking the locks of two houses.

All three accused have been involved in numerous cases across the country, including New Delhi, Indore, and Hyderabad.

The gang attempted house burglaries in Sultan Bazaar and Narayanguda Police Station limits, but failed to obtain any valuable property from these attempts.

They had reportedly been living in a lodge located in Secunderabad.